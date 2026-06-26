Adam Kinzinger Launches PAC to Back Democrats over Trump-Aligned Republicans

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger announced the launch of a new political action committee aimed at supporting Democrats willing to challenge Republicans he accuses of putting “loyalty to President Donald Trump ahead of loyalty to America.”

Kinzinger, who served as one of two Republicans on the now-defunct January 6 Select Committee, endorsed former President Joe Biden and later former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. In an ad announcing the launch of Back the Bold PAC, he said, “Washington has failed to hold itself accountable to the American people.”

“Trust me, I lived it,” Kinzinger says in the ad. “Too many politicians are afraid to tell the truth, they’re afraid to show courage, they become enablers, more focused on protecting themselves than protecting our democracy.”

Kinzinger says in the ad that “the rule of law” is being bent “to the will of one man” because “too few leaders are willing to stand up and say ‘enough.’”

“So, what do we do about it? We back the bold,” he says. “Today, I’m launching Back the Bold PAC to restore accountability in Washington and support leaders who are willing to fight for it, and yes, that means backing Democrats willing to take on Republicans who put loyalty to Donald Trump ahead of loyalty to America.”

Kinzinger adds that the PAC will work to make sure “the politicians who enable Trump and his chaos never hold office again.”

“If they won’t stand up for our democracy, then we’ll find leaders who will,” he concludes. “It’s time to back the bold.”

The launch comes after Kinzinger said during a May appearance on MSNOW’s “Deadline” that he believes Trump supporters will eventually distance themselves from the president.

“In five or 10 years, there won’t be a single person left in this country that will ever admit to supporting Donald Trump, except for those that have their stuff all over Twitter,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger also said he felt “heartbroken” for people he said were being misled, arguing that the “speed at which” Trump is “spiraling” would continually increase.

“I think the speed at which he’s spiraling, I mean, we’re a year and a half into him. The speed at which he’s spiraling, I think is just going to increase,” Kinzinger said. “And eventually people are going to be like, ‘Yeah, we’ve had enough.’”