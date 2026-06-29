A man was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with “assault with a deadly weapon” after allegedly shooting naked people with a BB gun Saturday around 11:00 a.m., according to ABC 7.

The man was reportedly dressed in black and riding a scooter when he allegedly shot two people who were at a “naked bike riding event.”

“Two men suffered lacerations and were treated at the scene,” the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The bike ride was reportedly part of World Naked Bike Ride Day and was intended to “celebrate cycling and the human body and demonstrate the vulnerability of cyclists on the road … and … protest … car culture.”

There was no word on what type of BB gun was allegedly used in the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.