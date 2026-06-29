Ohio Sen. Moreno Rips GOP Gov. DeWine for Putting Haitian Migrants over Americans

Ohio’s Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno blasted his state’s governor, Republican Mike DeWine, for the governor’s support of the thousands of Haitian migrants Joe Biden imported into the state as the Trump administration moves to revoke their temporary protected immigration status.

DeWine went on left-wing CNN and attacked the Trump administration for working to revoke the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of some 300,000 economic migrants from Haiti, thousands of whom flooded into the Buckeye State during the Biden years. On CNN, DeWine insisted that the Haitians have been an integral part of Ohio communities.

“It is not in the United States’s interest, certainly not in Ohio’s interest,” DeWine told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “to have people who are working every single day, who are supporting a family, who are buying houses, fixing up old houses, starting businesses, and then put deep roots in this country and really are contributing, and yank them out!”

DeWine painted a picture of Haitians who are important and contributing greatly to America and Ohio both.

But Sen. Moreno begged to disagree. In fact, Moreno said that these thousands of Haitians are a net drag on Ohio, and not a boon to the state’s economy at all.

Moreno said that housing has become more expensive because of all these migrants, that car accidents have soared, and that these Haitians are sucking up billions in welfare that should be going to Ohioans, not economic migrants.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) is also speaking out in favor of allowing the thousands of Haitians to stay in Ohio. The failed presidential candidate took to his social media with a video recorded at his multimillion-dollar home in a gated community and pleaded the case for the Haitians to stay.

Kasich slammed the Supreme Court decision allowing Trump to end TPS and demanded that Congress extend TPS for Haitians.

But others are speaking out in favor of the Trump administration’s position, including Missouri’s Republican Senator, Eric Schmtt. The Missourian called for the Department of Homeland Security to finalize the ending of TPS.

For his part, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin warned Haitians to either seek permanent status or self-deport immediately.

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