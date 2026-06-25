The rise of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates winning their primaries – crushing establishment Democrats in New York – is “emblematic” of where the Democrat Party has moved, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“What do you make of the, as we’re calling them, third world Marxists, the DSA candidates who won within the Democratic Party in New York yesterday, two days ago?” host Mike Slater asked the Republican lawmaker.

“Well, I think it’s emblematic of where the entire Democratic party has moved,” Biggs said. “They’ve been kind of co-opted and taken over.”

He continued, “They got enamored with the rhetoric of Barack Obama, his hope and change, which was the rhetoric of Marxism, and they kind of, they’re reaping now what they sowed, which is a move to the hard left.”

Biggs noted that there are already lawmakers in Congress who hold this ideology: members of the “Squad,” which include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“We’ve had the people from the so-called Squad who are here that are Democrat socialists,” he said, describing them as “anti-American.”

“So you take a look at this now, and it’s pretty well rampant in what you’re seeing on the, on the Democrat side, so that’s the, that’s the problem that they face,” Biggs said, discussing the chatter that some of these radical leftists should not even be considered Democrats.

“I mean, look. You have people there that are here as Democrats who actually support anti-American terrorists. They meet with them. They … carry on with them, and they really are radical. I saw that Carville said that, that he says she doesn’t even believe in interracial relationships,” Biggs said, referring to Mamdani-backed Democrat U.S. House nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier.

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