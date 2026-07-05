The U.S. Secret Service warned people gathered in Washington, DC, to celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th birthday to “seek shelter” due to “dangerous storms.”

“CHECKPOINTS CLOSED — SEEK SHELTER: Security screening on the National Mall has been suspended due to dangerous storms,” the U.S. Secret Service said in a post on X.

“If you are already on the grounds, follow directions from officers and event staff and move to shelter immediately. Do not shelter under trees.”

Video footage posted to X by Right Side Broadcasting Network showed crowds of people gathered in the nation’s capital evacuating the area ahead of the incoming storm.

Tony Dokoupil, a news anchor with CBS Evening News, shared a video of Secret Service agents informing people to leave.

“Chaos right now on the Washington Monument ground as the Secret Service tells everyone to leave, then someone says ‘mic check’ on the stage and people rush back in,” Dokoupil wrote.

The evacuations for the approaching severe weather came as thousands of people were reported to be gathered in the nation’s capital for “the Great American State Fair and the annual Salute to America fireworks display,” WUSA9 reported.

In a statement, the National Park Service warned “visitors to seek shelter.”

“Please follow the directions of the Park Rangers, law enforcement personnel, or other event staff,” the National Park Service said.