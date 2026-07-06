Democrat Jasmine Crockett: ‘Black People Are Consistently Being Ignored’

Radical leftist Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) believes Democrats are failing to acknowledge the humanity of black individuals and claimed they are “constantly being ignored,” making a range of assertions about black people and white people during an interview at the Essence Festival of Culture.

“Black people are consistently being ignored, or I feel like that’s what I hear, but when we look at the numbers, if there’s any group of people that the party should be most loyal to and most vocal about, is black people,” she said, asserting that Democrats have ignored them.

“Because black people have historically held this down, that we don’t have the numbers in this country, for sure, but percentage wise, there is only one group of people,” she said before offering thoughts that some perceived as racist.

“When you walk into a room full of black people, you can almost guarantee that they believe in the democratic ideals. When you walk into a room full of white people, you don’t know what you’re walking into,” she claimed.

“I think that we have to come to a consensus about a baseline of when we’re talking about. The LGBTQIA community, we all gonna stand with the community as a whole, and maybe even have something specific that’s like that one big thing that, like, nobody can fold on. Same thing with black folks, same thing with Latinos, same thing with women, same thing with all of the different kind of factions within our umbrella,” she said, suggesting that there can be no variation of thought among these groups.

“We have to say, as a baseline, we will not accept anybody that does not stand for these very basic things, and frankly, for black folk, it’s just honestly acknowledging our humanity,” she added.

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This is far from the only controversial position Crockett has taken, consistently race-baiting during her time in office. She falsely claimed that U.S. democracy is in a “free fall” and falsely asserted that the Trump administration is racist, targeting people with “a little bit of melanin in their skin” or “because of an accent.”

She has also publicly complained about critics and expressed disappointment in people who “disrespect” her, appealing to her self-proclaimed status as one of the most “powerful people in the country” with her position as a congresswoman.

“And so you know the level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as black women. You know for me, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, now. I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country,’” she said during an appearance on the talk show Sherri. “And for some reason you think we on the same level, but you gonna disrespect me?'”