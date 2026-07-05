President Donald Trump called for passing the SAVE America Act during his Fourth of July speech to thousands of people in Washington, DC.

“Today, our country is winning again and we’re winning like never before. America is back, and we want to keep America great, and we will do so by approving the SAVE America Act which means all voters must show voter ID,” he told the audience filling the National Mall to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

The crowd erupted into cheers when he spoke about the act that Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) recently said is being blocked by Senate inaction.

“All voters must provide a little thing called proof of citizenship. And there will be no mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military deployment, or travel. And you won’t have cheating on the elections anymore. It’s very simple,” Trump explained:

Moore told Breitbart News this week how House Republicans are working on the issue but have met with resistance, Breitbart News’s Jasmyn Jordan reported:

Moore said it is “frustrating” for House members to watch the Senate fail to act, contending that “we are constantly consistently held hostage to the inaction of the Senate.” “We have passed the Save America Act three times in the House,” Moore said, adding that the SAVE Act, which he described as “the original version of the voter ID bill,” is “going to be attached to the National Defense Authorization Act.” Moore said the maneuver was structured through the rules process so that, once the NDAA is “engrossed in the House,” the SAVE Act language will be “merged into the bill” and included in the base text.

He said if the Senate rejected the language, leaders in the House and Senate would go to conference to “fight” over reinserting the language into the bill, forcing senators to take “the action of removing this from the National Defense Authorization Act.”

In June, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who is running for governor in his state, said “The SAVE America Act should pass immediately. The problem is you have Senate Democrats who refuse to let it get an up or down vote, and they are blocking using the filibuster, and this is why people are frustrated with the Senate filibuster,” he commented, noting “because 80 percent of the American people want the SAVE America Act.”

Early Vote Action’s Scott Presler has long been urging lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act:

The Supreme Court recently ruled states with laws allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after election day were not violating federal law, and President Trump again highlighted the importance of passing the act.

“Because of the mail-in ballot ruling — which was a little bit surprising, gives people more time to vote illegally — the SAVE Act is even more important. …You have to be a citizen of our country, okay, you have to show you’re a citizen of our country, called citizenship. Voter ID by photo, photo voter ID, and no mail-in ballots — unless you’re in the military, disabled, you’re ill, or you’re away even on a vacation, we’re being very open about it. It’s pretty easy, and we’ll have honest elections,” he said, according to Breitbart News.