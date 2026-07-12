James “The Ragin’ Cajun” Carville is raging again — this time blasting “left wing idiots” after a recent wave of socialist primary victories.

The former Bill Clinton strategist served up expletives on Friday in a “Presidential History Lesson” and echoed Republicans who have been highly critical of democratic socialist candidates nominated in primaries in New York, Colorado. and Washington, DC.

WATCH:

“These people are so fucking stupid, I don’t know what to say about it,” he said in a video appearance for Politicon’s YouTube channel. “So now we have this idea that these insurgent Democrats — and what is their solution? Is their solution to beat Republicans, to run against Republicans? No!”

He continued, “Their solution is to beat Democrats like they’re part of the problem.”

Despite his over-the-top delivery since he has turned himself loose on social media, Carville is known to be an astute observer and effective tactician.

Most notably, he helped Bill Clinton “triangulate” and sway independents from the Reagan revolution and elect the former Arkansas governor to the presidency in 1992.

Subsequent Carville efforts were not so successful, though the candidates had their share of baggage consultants could not overcome.

RELATED VIDEO — What a Surprise! The Socialist Has Run Out of Money:

He also advised then-Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) in his unsuccessful run against incumbent George W. Bush in 2004 and Hillary Clinton’s losing effort against Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

On Friday, however, Carville appeared to bemoan the disregard of the moderate appeal he helped make famous by helping brand Bill Clinton as a “New Democrat.”

Carville blasted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as an “insurgent” figure for supposedly causing the “most catastrophic event of this century” in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss.

Sanders drew large crowds of young voters as he toured the country campaigning for the 2016 Democrat presidential primary.

“How did Trump win? I’ll tell you how, because goddamn Bernie Sanders is the reason that Donald Trump is president. You hear me?” he said. “Listen to me.”

RELATED VIDEO — Mamdani Quickly Denies Graham Platner’s Scandals Will Affect the Leftist Cause:

Carville argued that “left-wing idiots” in this year’s midterms are similarly jeopardizing the Democratic Party’s chances to seize control of the House or the Senate.

However, Carville also disputed analysis that his party is to blame for the swath of dejected voters who have turned to the extreme left, like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the victorious socialist candidates he endorsed.

Instead, he raged against democratic socialists, warning voters not to “fall for the allure of false prophets” and singling out Michigan senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for saying the progressive movement does not need “party elites” to facilitate change.

The socialist movement is “not both parties’ fault,” Carville shouted.

“One party expanded health insurance, alright?” he said. “Another party destroyed it. One party balanced the budget and created economic prosperity. The other party destroyed it. One party brought about a deal with Iran’s nuclear program. Another party destroyed it.”

Carville sounded like the adviser who helped steer Bill Clinton to find the electoral common ground between the conservative Reagan revolution and the working-class advocacy of old-school Democrat candidates.

“I am a proud liberal,” Carville confirmed Friday. “I am not a leftist. I don’t believe you ought to break the thing up. I think the role of government is to help people, to be a partner with people, to help them get educated, to help them have retirement security.”

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel covered Ronald Reagan’s successful presidential campaign in 1980 for the Detroit News. He is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.