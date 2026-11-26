President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago estate that he expects a “very bipartisan relationship” with Democrats on health care and other issues.

Trump, who said Democrats have been reaching out to him because of his veto power, added that he expects a great relationship with the incoming Democrat majorities.

“Maybe more than would have gotten done the more traditional way. It’s happened before,” he said.

The president called the veto a strong power and grouped it with the pardon, which he said are often described as the most powerful tools a president has. He added that he is “not looking to veto everything for two years” and said Democrats do not want that either.

Trump spent the holiday in Florida, where he and first lady Melania Trump joined a Thanksgiving call with service members stationed overseas.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), who defeated Republican Mike Rogers this month, has spent the weeks since the election courting the president on a single-payer bill he offered to rebrand “TrumpCare.” Trump reposted the Michigan Democrat’s mock-up of a gold “TrumpCare” card on Truth Social on Saturday with no caption attached. In a Nov. 17 video, El-Sayed addressed the president as “habibi,” an Arabic term of affection, and argued the rebranded plan polls well. He had called Trump an “unserious fool” weeks earlier.

The White House rejected the pitch when El-Sayed first made it, with spokeswoman Allison Schuster calling the proposal a socialist government takeover that “should really be called ‘Medicare for None.'”

Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday he plans to meet the incoming senator about the plan, saying there may be “some place in the middle that we could go.”

Public support for the underlying policy moves with the wording. A KFF survey in September found 66 percent of adults favored a national health plan, up from 53 percent in 2020, while 66 percent of Republicans opposed it. An Axios/Ipsos poll that month put support at 43 percent once respondents were told the program would largely replace private insurance, with 24 percent opposed and 32 percent unsure.