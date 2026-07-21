Tensions are rising between the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Democrats as New York City is in the grip of radical leftists under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) rule.

In a social media post on Sunday, Queens borough president Donovan Richards (D), who is black, sharply criticized the mostly white DSA, the New York Post reported Monday.

In his post, Richards wrote, “White supremacy comes in all forms.”

His comment was made in an online debate about a New York Times article showing how the far-left members of the Democrat Party were focused on the DSA’s agenda and ignored issues affecting minorities in the New York City area:

A DSA state assemblymember, Phara Souffrant Forrest, attacked the Times reporter and whined that the story omitted that a black member of the group has repped one of the nabes [neighborhoods] mentioned — seemingly without fully reading the story. Richards had responded after another journalist pointed out the article had already addressed her complaint. He then doubled down on the accusation, sharing a famous Malcolm X quote that caustically labeled white liberals “dangerous foxes, who also show their teeth to the Negro but pretend that they are smiling.”

Members of the radical DSA have long had their sights set on New York City and beyond.

In August, the DSA admitted that then-candidate Mamdani offered them the best position to “seize state power,” according to Breitbart News.

The outlet reported in November:

With Election Day drawing to a close in New York City, veteran Democratic operative Hank Sheinkopf warned that a victory by socialist frontrunner Zohran Mamdani would mark not only the end of Jewish New York but the hijacking of the Democrat Party’s remains by radical forces determined to export their revolution nationwide.

Mamdani has endorsed DSA congressional candidates, and Richards endorsed Mamdani after he won the Democrat nomination for mayor in 2025, according to the Post.

During an interview on Breitbart News Daily in June, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who is also a gubernatorial candidate in his state, said the rise of DSA candidates winning their primaries and crushing New York Democrats was “emblematic” of where the Democrat Party was moving.

Biggs explained, “They’ve been kind of co-opted and taken over. They got enamored with the rhetoric of Barack Obama, his hope and change, which was the rhetoric of Marxism, and they kind of, they’re reaping now what they sowed, which is a move to the hard left.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) echoed his comments on the show in July, stating the rise of socialism in the Democrat Party was “dangerous” for the entire country.