Homan: ICE Officers Will Have ‘at Least One Body Camera’ on Vehicle Stops

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Border Czar Tom Homan said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are now required to have “at least one body camera” when conducting vehicle stops.

Homan said, “The acting director of ICE did make some immediate changes right now on all vehicles to at least one body camera on site to record the entire event. You know, journeyman agents are assigned to each stop, so they’re up to date. It’s still under review, but we’re going to continue doing the stops. But there’s been changes to help improve the experience of people who are on those stops. So even the pause, all under review, of the training is under review. The stop trying review. David Venturella has constant communication with the field office directors and, you know, and reassuring that the officers out there are doing the right thing. So, you know, the review hasn’t stopped. We just haven’t stopped the vehicle stops because those changes have already been made. So we’re going to continue to do more stops. Changes have been made.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Like what?”

Homan said, “Like I just said, we’ve got to make sure that on every vehicle stop, David Venturella sends instructions out. He wants at least one body camera on those vehicle stops. So, you know, we have everything on video. So whether the officer did something right or did something wrong, whether they only did something right or wrong, it’s on video. And I’m a big supporter of video cameras. I’m a big supporter because I want the American people to see what the officer saw when he took whatever action they took.”

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