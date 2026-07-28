Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused his Democrat Senate rival, state Rep. James Talarico (D), of election fraud Tuesday after a report alleged Talarico registered to vote at his mother’s Austin address to launch an earlier campaign.

The Federalist reported that Talarico registered at his mother’s home in December 2021. That was days before a candidate filing deadline. He was running for a Texas House district where he did not live. The outlet called it an apparent violation of state election law.

Paxton seized on the report the same day. He posted a response on X.

“James Talarico has proven he has zero regard for Texans and the rule of law,” Paxton wrote. “He’s been lying to voters and shamelessly committing election fraud to hold onto power.”

Voter records reviewed by The Dallas Express list a December 5, 2021, registration date. The Austin address is tied to Talarico’s parents. A separate campaign finance filing shows a $1,437.84 in-kind contribution from his parents dated December 12. The filing marked it “Moving expenses.” Talarico had announced the plan weeks earlier. On October 13, he said he would move “back to HD50” to run for the newly drawn seat.

The general election fell on November 8, 2022. Under the Texas Constitution, that meant Talarico had to live in the district by November 8, 2021. The records do not establish when he began living at the Austin address. He purchased a home in the 50th House District in 2022.

Paxton spokeswoman Madison Cercy went further in a statement to The Federalist.

“It is absolutely disgusting that James Talarico used his mother’s address to not only commit voter fraud, but also to defraud his entire constituency, all so he could run in a safe Democrat seat,” Cercy said.

The Democrat has accused Paxton of voting illegally from the “wrong address” in six elections, a charge tied to reporting by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune. Talarico’s campaign has said he lives and is registered at the north Austin home he bought in 2022. ProPublica and the Tribune reported they could not independently confirm that. Talarico shields his registration under a state privacy law. Paxton does not.

A survey released Tuesday showed Talarico ahead of Paxton, 45 percent to 40 percent. That reversed the attorney general’s earlier edge. Talarico campaigns as a moderate. His record has drawn scrutiny over gaps with that persona.