An illegal alien is accused of possessing several Molotov cocktails while walking the streets in Will County, Illinois, home to many suburbs of Chicago.

Hamed M. Alsaidi, a 31-year-old whom prosecutors say has been twice deemed an “inadmissable alien” in the United States, has been arrested and charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon and misdemeanor obstructing identification.

According to local police and federal investigators, officers witnessed Alsaidi at a closed gas station late at night over the weekend in Mokena, Illinois. When Alsaidi was told he could not be at the gas station, officers drove him to another gas station, where he allegedly identified himself as Hakmat Saidi.

Later in the evening, officers saw Alsaidi walking through traffic lanes in the middle of a street. He was subsequently detained, and that is when officers found eight Molotov cocktails in his possession.

Prosecutors say Alsaidi also was carrying a map of the local area.

Despite arguing in court that Alsaidi was a flight risk because he was deemed an inadmissible alien in 2024 and again in 2025, Will County Judge Theodore Jarz allowed Alsaidi to be released from jail pending trial thanks to Illinois’s SAFE-T Act, which abolished cash bail.

Alsaidi, as part of his pre-trial release, is being monitored through GPS tracking.

Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) are leading the federal investigation into Alsaidi.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.