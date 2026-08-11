Texas Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton announced endorsements from 18 members of Texas’s Republican congressional delegation as he campaigns against Democrat James Talarico.

The endorsing members are Reps. Craig Goldman, Monica De La Cruz, Nathaniel Moran, Pat Fallon, Lance Gooden, August Pfluger, Randy Weber, Jodey Arrington, Troy Nehls, Beth Van Duyne, Roger Williams, John Carter, Brandon Gill, Brian Babin, Michael Cloud, Pete Sessions, Wesley Hunt, and Ronny Jackson.

“I’m honored to have the support of these outstanding members of Congress, and I look forward to fighting alongside them to deliver results for the people of Texas,” Paxton said. “We are united because we know what’s at stake in this election. James Talarico is the most well-funded Democrat in the nation representing the most radical agenda Texas has ever seen. Together we’re going to ensure Texas continues to lead the nation in defending faith, family, and economic prosperity.”

Rep. Beth Van Duyne said, “Especially during the Biden Administration, Ken Paxton, as Attorney General, relentlessly fought against Leftist and Socialist policies, that sought to undermine our nation through mass illegal immigration, vast expansion of federal power over businesses and citizens, and the cultural rot of DEI, BLM, and trans-indoctrination which threatened women’s sports. The fight for the Lone Star State is not Republican versus Democrat, it is common sense and courage versus Communism and capitulation to forces who seek to undermine freedom, capitalism, and American exceptionalism.”

Rep. Nathaniel Moran said, “Only Ken Paxton supports policy positions that align with the majority of Texans and the goal of increasing liberty — securing our border, cutting taxes and regulations, defending the Second Amendment, ensuring American energy dominance, and standing with President Donald J. Trump to finish the job he was elected to do. We’ve achieved too much good for the American people during the past two years to see that good work unwound by a progressive Democrat like James Talarico, who is out of touch with Texas. For these reasons, I endorse Ken Paxton for the United States Senate.”

Rep. Jodey Arrington said, “No Attorney General in the country fought more vigorously for our freedom against the Biden Administration’s overreach and infringement than Ken Paxton, and I’m confident General Paxton will bring that same resolve and tenacity to the fight in Washington. I am asking my fellow West Texans to join me in voting for Ken Paxton for US Senate.”

Rep. Brandon Gill said, “I endorsed Attorney General Paxton early because I’ve always known he’s the conservative fighter Texas needs in the United States Senate. As more Republicans across our state unite behind his campaign, it’s clear the momentum is on our side. Texans want a proven leader who puts Texas First. As AG, Paxton has never been afraid to take on the radical left and organizations who want to harm Texas families and our way of life. I’m proud to stand with him and look forward to working together to deliver the America First agenda.”

The endorsements come as Paxton faces Democrat James Talarico in the Senate race. Breitbart News reported last week that Talarico declined to take questions from reporters after The Texas Tribune and ProPublica reported that he voted in five elections using his parents’ address after purchasing a home about six miles away in June 2022 and did not update his voter registration until September 2024. Paxton has accused Talarico of election fraud, while Talarico’s campaign has maintained that he lives and is registered at the north Austin home he purchased in 2022.

Paxton also joined 15 other Republican state attorneys general last week in backing President Donald Trump’s call for swift Senate passage of a budget resolution that they argued would advance election-integrity provisions in the SAVE America Act, provide additional resources for the military, and deliver economic assistance to American farmers. “Our call to action today represents our deep understanding of how critical it is for Congress to deliver resources for our warfighters, assistance for our farmers and ranchers, and the urgent need to pass the commonsense election integrity measures included in the SAVE America Act,” the attorneys general wrote.