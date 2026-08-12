Trump Touts Stranglehold on Iran: ‘Praise Be to Allah!’

President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday the United States has a military and economic stranglehold on Iran on and declared, “Praise be to Allah!”

Trump took to Truth Social to liken the United States’ blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to “A WALL OF STEEL.”

“The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it,” he wrote.

He then highlighted problems plaguing Iran’s military.

“They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their ‘Leadership’ is uncertain, at best! They have No Money – Their country is ‘shot,'” he said.

“All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer,” he added.

He capped off the post with “Praise be to Allah!”— a phrase he used on Easter morning when threatening Iran with annihilation of infrastructure.

Trump said Tuesday night that he is “the last person to trust Iran” after reports surfaced that he took a secret flight from Turkey last night amid a threat from the Iranians.

“Are you saying I trust Iran?” Trump said to a reporter. “I’m the last person to trust Iran. They’ve lied to me constantly.”

“We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now,” he said. “They don’t have control. We have total control. We own it. And at some point, maybe they’ll do something, and then they get blown away. But we, right now, we’re in a very good position.”

“We have a country that has been the bully of the Middle East for 50 years—really, 51 if you think about it—we’ve been saying 47 for 4 years. And they’re no longer the bully of the Middle East,” he added.