Exclusive — Illegal Alien Convicted of Raping Child in Sanctuary Illinois Among Those Arrested by ICE Agents

An illegal alien convicted of raping a child in the sanctuary state of Illinois is among those recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Breitbart News has learned.

“The brave men and women of ICE law enforcement work every single day to remove illegal aliens from our communities,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, rapists, violent assailants, and other public safety threats. America is now safer with these criminal illegal aliens off our streets,” Mullin said. “Deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

Carlos Angel Zavala of El Salvador was among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents. Zavala has been convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a victim younger than 13 years old in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Daniel Omar Zavala-Castro of Mexico and Jean Paul Mpanurwa of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Zavala-Castro was previously convicted of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault in Connecticut, while Mpanurwa was previously convicted of rape, felonious assault, and kidnapping in Utah.

Alcius Marckles of Haiti was arrested by ICE agents after having been convicted of knowingly causing injury and damage to a building and individuals, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the sanctuary state of New Jersey.

ICE similarly arrested Victor Hugo Casillo-Vallejo of the Dominican Republic, who was previously convicted of robbery with a firearm, aiding and abetting Hobbs Act robbery, and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm in a crime of violence in Florida.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.