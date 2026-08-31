President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has successfully revoked naturalized American citizenship from an Indian immigrant convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint in May 2011 in New York City.

“This Department took this case across the finish line, and we will continue to move expeditiously on denaturalization referrals,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “Fraudulently obtained citizenship will not protect criminals from justice.”

Gurmeet Singh first entered the United States from India in February 1992 on a six-month visitor visa. Despite overstaying his visa for years, Singh was able to secure a green card after he was sponsored for a family-based visa in June 2000.

Before filing his paperwork to naturalize, Singh was working as a cab driver when he picked up a woman who fell asleep during her ride, only to bring her to a location with no witnesses.

The woman woke up to Singh on top of her with a knife to her throat. Singh threatened her, tied her up, gagged her, and blindfolded her before ripping her clothes off and raping her. The woman was able to break free and seek help.

Singh did not disclose the rape in his naturalization petition, and he was approved for naturalized citizenship in October 2011. Singh was convicted of the rape afterward.

“American citizenship is not a shield for criminals,” Blanche said. “Gurmeet Singh, a convicted rapist from India, is no longer a U.S. citizen. He concealed a rape and kidnapping during the naturalization process, and a federal court has now revoked his citizenship.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.