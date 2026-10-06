Nolte: Cornell Frat Bro Claims He Was Too Intoxicated to Consent, Jane Doe Assaulted Him

The blue-on-blue circular firing squad at rapey Cornell University marches on with the news that one of the seven frat brothers accused of participating in the alleged gang rape of Jane Doe told the campus police that he was her victim that night.

According to far-left ABC News, former Cornell student and Chi Phi frat brother Matthew Ingalls told the Cornell police that “he was too intoxicated to consent and suggested that Jane Doe actually assaulted him.” Ingalls is now one of the seven former Cornell students named in Jane Doe’s civil suit filed a few weeks ago alleging a gang rape.

Ingalls, however, made his claim two years ago, in November of 2024, when campus cops investigated the alleged event about three weeks after it occurred.

This case is such a mess, so I’ll try to make it make some sense…

In the early morning hours of October 20, 2024, either a gang rape took place, or a disgusting night of voluntary degeneracy involving hours of group sex (one 20-year-old woman known only as Jane Doe and a number of guys), illegal drugs, and underage drinking.

About three weeks later, Jane Doe went to the campus police to report the incident, BUT, according to the local district attorney (a Democrat named Matthew Van Houten), her statement made clear that she was a willing participant in the alcohol, drugs, and sex. Nothing happened without her consent. Therefore, no charges were pursued.

In the weeks between the night in question and the report to campus police, Jane Doe exchanged text messages with members of the frat that appear to back up the claim that everything that happened was consensual. In fact, in one text message, she outright wrote: “none of the sexual stuff was illegal.” She also expressed interest in getting together again with one of the guys and was eager to return to the frat house for a Halloween party.

Then she was disinvited from the frat party and angry that news of the night had spread around campus. Even then, she texted to one of the men she now says raped her that those gossiping negatively about her need “to grow up cause sexuality and sex and [REDACTED] is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common.. i’m also really open minded tho. i luv u king,, also tell anyone who gives u [REDACTED] that i’ll actually beat them up that don’t want the smoke i promise.”

Two years later, just weeks before the national midterm elections, and with a ton of corporate media fanfare, Jane Doe filed a massive civil suit against the seven men, against Cornell, and against her own sorority (for allowing her to drink while underage).

What I find most fascinating about this is that, based on what we know now, the only person who reported an assault at the time was… one of the guys… Matthew Ingalls… who claimed Jane Doe took advantage of him when he could not consent.

One piece of new news that could bolster Jane Doe’s allegation, the only evidence we’ve seen so far from that time where Jane Doe suggests what happened was anything but consensual, comes from a call she recorded with Ingalls.

“Within two days of reporting the incident to police,” reports ABC, “Jane Doe contacted Ingalls and two other men allegedly involved in the incident to get their assessment of what happened that evening.”

“If I just know what happened, then I can feel a little bit better and move on and maybe be able to stay at this school,” she said in the recorded call.

She goes on to claim “she had sustained physical harm from the episode, was struggling to finish the semester, and could not understand how the events of the evening transpired.”

“You did tell me you were sober, by the way,” was Ingalls’ response. “You did, you said you hadn’t been anywhere.”

She disagreed: “That is not true. I never would have said that.”

She asked how all those guys ended up in the room. Ingalls answers, “The door was just unlocked… the party was sort of like crowded… there was nowhere else to go.”

“What y’all did would be classified as gang rape,” she tells him.

According to the ABC report, Ingalls is the guy Jane Doe was closest to, the one who suggested they go upstairs for group sex, and the pig who used Snapchat to invite others to the alleged orgy.

Ingalls was eventually expelled, along with one other student. Two others were suspended, and the frat house closed for good.

And now the Democrat Governor of New York has appointed a Democrat special prosecutor to take over a case that the governor believes was bungled by the Democrat-run Cornell University and the Democrat district attorney involving seven students who are most likely Democrats.

Up and down the line, this is a Democrat scandal.

As always, my mind can change with new information, but so far I see way too much reasonable doubt to convict or charge anyone of rape. Jane Doe strikes me as a young woman who was told in our OnlyFans culture that sexual adventure is liberating. But afterwards, the reality wasn’t finding herself congratulated as a liberated woman on her leftist campus, but being looked down on as a slut. Rationalization followed regret, and here we are.

In the best-case scenario, meaning this was all consensual, everyone’s behavior was repugnant, and Cornell was right to close the frat and dole out the expulsions and suspensions. Granted, the Hochul witch hunt is beyond troubling, but, at best, these seven men failed the primary duty of a man, which is to try to protect women, even from themselves. I guess chivalry is considered toxic these days.