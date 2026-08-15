Poll: Quarter of Americans Say Most Democrats Are ‘Socialists’

A quarter of Americans believe most Democrats are “socialists,” a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey very simply asked respondents, “Do you think most Democrats are socialists?” It is a relevant question modern-day, given the rise of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates across the country and the left’s promotion of socialist policies.

Overall, over a quarter – 26 percent – said they believe most Democrats are, in fact, socialists. However, 42 percent said they do not believe that, but nearly one-third – 32 percent – remain unsure.

Opinions vary along party lines. For instance, most Democrats, 61 percent, said most Democrats are not socialists, although 12 percent of Democrats say they are. Most Republicans, 54 percent, now believe that most Democrats are socialists, followed by 25 percent who are not sure and just 21 percent who said they are not.

A plurality of independents, 44 percent, said most Democrats are not socialists, although 41 percent said they are not sure, while 15 percent said they are.

The survey was taken August 7-10, 2026, among 1,589 respondents. It has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error and coincides with the rise of socialists such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and candidates such as Melat Kiros in Colorado, the latter of whom is running on a “Trans Bill of Rights” and calling for an “immediate pathway” to citizenship for illegal aliens.

Other recent surveys from the Economist/YouGov reflect a change in the left’s openness to accept socialism as part of their identity. A recent survey found that most Democrats would vote for a candidate describing themselves as a “Democratic Socialist,” as Breitbart News detailed:

Across the board, a plurality of respondents, 45 percent, said they would not vote for such a candidate, followed by 29 percent who said they would and 26 percent who remain unsure. Predictably, the vast majority of Republicans, 85 percent, said they would not vote for a “Democratic Socialist,” but most Democrats, 62 percent, said they would do so. Further, only 11 percent of Democrats said they would not, and over a quarter, 27 percent, said they are “not sure.” A plurality of independents, 40 percent, said they would not vote for a “Democratic Socialist,” compared to 24 percent who said they would.

Another survey from Pew Research revealed that nearly one-third of Democrats favor political leaders who identify as democratic socialists.

Notably, this socialist move has caused friction, as the Democrat establishment attempts to distance themselves from this ultra-far left faction and their beliefs. Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who largely spearheaded the latest wave of socialist rhetoric in her party in the last few years, is attempting to dismiss “woke 1” as “crazy.”