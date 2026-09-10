When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, it will ultimately make the pie “larger,” make Americans “better off,” and help us “keep our way of life,” Alliance for a Better Future CEO Janet Kelly said during the Breitbart News “State of the Economy” policy event Tuesday.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked about the messaging on the impact AI will have on jobs.

“Another big impact here is on jobs, right?” Boyle said. “We just did our last event was all about focus on a lot of this stuff, and there’s a lot of space, whether it’s construction of new facilities like data centers or other things, there’s a lot of space where this stuff can do wonders to actually create more jobs and have a positive economic impact. How do you get that message out?”

When it comes to national security and kids, you are “kind of balancing innovation and safety,” Kelly said. “You’re like, we’ve got to innovate and we’ve got to be safe.”

That is not necessarily the balance when it comes to jobs, she explained.

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“With jobs, it’s more balancing innovation and intentionality. We’ve got to plan. We’ve got to collect data. We’ve got to know what we’re talking about without guessing. By the way, AI can help with that. Then I think we’ve got to prepare,” Kelly said, noting that she recently met a 78-year-old woman who took an AI certification course.

“I met a lady this weekend. She’s 78 years old, and she couldn’t wait to tell me about the AI certification course that she was taking. And I was just blown away. She didn’t have any idea what I did for work. I met a new college grad who said ‘every single person in my building thinks I’m a genius because I know how to build dashboards for them in less than an hour,'” Kelly said. “And so I think pivoting to that new economy and preparing for it is really key.”

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She continued, saying, “And taking the long view when we can,” and encouraged CEOs to build trust by being honest and transparent about what they are doing with AI within their companies.

“A lot of the fears that we were afraid might come true haven’t, and so I’m really encouraged that the pie is going to grow,” she said. “That’s what innovation does, right? This is not a zero-sum game. The pie gets larger. Americans are better off, and we get to keep our way of life.”

WATCH the entire event below: