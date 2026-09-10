It is crucial that the conservative movement is “rooted in facts,” Turning Point USA Spokesman Andrew Kolvet said during an appearance on The Alex Marlow Show one year after Charlie Kirk’s untimely passing.

Kolvet served as the executive producer of Kirk’s show when he was alive, and now works as a host as well. He spoke about his history with Kirk and his “endless energy,” and discussed where the movement is now, one year later, and where he believes it should go.

“I do believe that we are as a culture experiencing some amount of a mass psychosis event, actually, I think, where we’ve just completely lost our bearings – at least some portion, some segment of the the culture has,” Kolvet said, describing the current culture as “crime junkie culture” and “TikTok brain.”

“It’s the therapy brain, and I think honestly, I’m just gonna say – I mean, this is probably controversial – but I think there’s a lot of women out there that are starved of strong male leadership in their life because you know with this Lindsey Clancy thing – I said this on our show,” he explained. “I said if my wife came to me and she was all of a sudden telling me how sympathetic she was towards Lindsey Clancy’s situation, I’m going to have some seriously hard words at that point, and my role in the family is going to become very evident.”

“Now, I’m not like a guy that’s like, ‘I’m the head of the family,’ and you know, ‘and you’re gonna do what I say.’ No, that’s not the way our relationship works at all. But if you, as a man, notice stuff like this happening in your family, it’s a responsibility that you have to step into that place and speak some semblance of sanity,” Kolvet explained, noting that the country seems to be deprived of this.

“It’s not just a male/female thing. I think both sexes, they complement each other beautifully. It’s a harmony, and we need to get back to a healthy balance. So I’m not trying to weigh too heavily on that, but it does seem to, especially with this instance, seem to be a female-dominated area. Now again, it’s not 100 percent, but it does seem to be that way,” he said, claiming to see a crossover with “the Lindsey Clancy sympathizers and the Charlie Truthers.”

“You know, it’s almost like a Venn diagram is one to one,” he said. “I think what people are realizing over time is the lines get clearly drawn.”

“I think what was partly, what was happening was, you know, there was a lot of voices that conservative audience people, members were saying. Well, those are conservatives that are saying that, but as time’s gone by, I mean, I think the lines are more clearly drawn, and people understand who’s going to say what. It’s not surprising or unexpected at all anymore,” he said, pointing to Kirk’s case specifically.

“I think as more of the evidence in Charlie’s case has got out through the preliminary hearing and then the bind-over hearing, these things have been helpful, right?” he said, explaining that conservatives absolutely can be distrusting of institutions, but the movement must be rooted in facts post-Kirk.

“Because ultimately, we have to be a movement that, yeah, we can distrust that COVID came from a wet market. We can distrust the Hunter Biden lies. We can distrust, you know, the most secure election in American history in 2020. We do get lied to, so I do have a lot of sympathy for people that feel like they can’t trust their institutions, but ultimately we have to be a movement rooted in facts, evidence, logic, using our rational minds to solve problems and to work through the fact patterns that we’re interpreting,” Kolvet said.

He continued, “Sometimes there is a purge that needs to happen. Sometimes people are going to reveal themselves for who they really are. Maybe they were never really with us to begin with, and maybe they’ll come back. I hope they come back. But here’s the thing: We are a big tent movement, but there are lines, and basing our opinions on facts, logic, and reason has to be one of them.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.