Bernie Sanders-endorsed Pennsylvania Democrat congressional nominee Bob Brooks, who opposes the SAVE Act and efforts he describes as “restricting voting rights,” required identification to attend a campaign event, with his campaign team denying entry to at least one would-be attendee.

Brooks is the Democrat nominee in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, which is once again expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the country this cycle.

Brooks has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Brooks told The Morning Call earlier this year:

Donald Trump and Washington Republicans are once again resorting to lies about our elections because they’re failing to address skyrocketing costs here at home. The truth is we have some of the best-run elections in the country right here in Pennsylvania. I oppose the SAVE Act and I oppose efforts to restrict voting rights. What I do support is voting rights legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that would end partisan gerrymandering like we saw in Texas, end voter suppression and ban dark money in politics. We should be making voting more accessible, not let politicians restrict it so they can stay in power.

Brooks’s campaign, however, requires identification for attendees at campaign events. His campaign team also denied entry to a would-be attendee.

“Scumbag Bob Brooks doesn’t care about who votes in our elections but has no problem requiring ID to attend his ritzy campaign events,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Reilly Richardson told Breitbart News. “Pennsylvania voters will hold Brooks accountable for his hypocrisy.”

Brooks also appeared with Buttigieg in a March interview that went viral in May after RNC Research posted a clip saying the two were being “coached on how to be authentic.”

“Remind me the district number again? 7?” Buttigieg asked before the interview.

Brooks is challenging incumbent Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), who criticized his Democrat opponent during a speech at the 2026 Republican Convention.

“A far-left nut job by the name of Bob Brooks,” Mackenzie said. “That’s right, Bob Brooks was handpicked by the Democratic establishment.”

“He stole over $160,000 from his own family and then refused to pay it back,” Mackenzie continued.

“Bob Brooks has apologized for supporting the police, and shockingly, he even called volunteer firefighters shitbags and scabs on his own Facebook page because he said they were taking away jobs from union firefighters,” he said. “That’s what crazy looks like.”

“So why would the Democrats recruit Bob Brooks? Because he will do the bidding for the establishment Democrats and far-left radicals who are funding his campaign,” Mackenzie continued. “If he is elected, he has said he would repeal the Working Families Tax Cuts, and that means going back to wide-open borders and higher taxes.”

Brooks is not the only Democrat this cycle to require identification outside the voting booth while opposing the SAVE America Act. Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper required attendees at a May campaign event to show ID matching the RSVP list, despite opposing the legislation and previously vetoing voter-ID legislation as governor. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) likewise required government-issued identification for a February campaign rally while opposing the SAVE Act.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) New York City required applicants seeking paid emergency snow-shoveling work to present multiple forms of identification as Democrat leaders in the city opposed voter-ID requirements. The Obama Presidential Center similarly requires Illinois residents to show ID to receive free Tuesday admission or a resident discount.

President Donald Trump addressed Democrat opposition to voter-ID requirements at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas this week.

“The only reason they’re fighting us is because they wanna cheat. There’s no other reason,” Trump said. “They come up with more excuses.”

“They say, ‘It’s important not to have a voter ID because it’s extraordinarily difficult for some people,’” Trump continued. “They have more bulls— than any human beings on the planet.”