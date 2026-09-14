Democrat Shelly Headen Deactivates Social Media After Posts Saying Trump Supporters Belong in Concentration Camps

North Carolina Democrat state legislative candidate Shelly Headen appears to have deactivated her social media accounts following Breitbart News’s exclusive reporting of her post saying Trump supporters belong in concentration camps. She made that post while smiling in front of an oven at a memorial in Dachau, Germany.

As Breitbart News reported:

Headen was reportedly visiting Dachau, where the memorial states that 41,500 people were murdered. In social media photos, Headen is seen smiling as she stands in front of what appears to be crematorium ovens, which were used by the Nazi SS to burn the bodies of Jews and other prisoners who died or were murdered at the camp. Six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

A day earlier, Headen’s comments surfaced calling for an apparent terror attack on United States soil, in which she said, “I think our only hope is an attack on US soil… preferably Alabama, Louisiana… where the stupid people are.”

Headen’s personal and campaign accounts are now deactivated on Facebook, as well as her X account. When attempting to reach the accounts, a message on the platform states, “This content isn’t available right now. When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted.”

However, her campaign website is still active, along with her ActBlue account to receive contributions. She says on the fundraising page, “I never thought I’d be running for the House, but watching the decisions being made in Raleigh that affect each one of us, I can no longer sit on the sidelines because I know we can do better.”

Local Democrats and the state party have said they’ve pulled support for her campaign, but most of the condemnations from fellow Democrats have come from spokespersons and not the candidates themselves.

One example is Democrat former Governor Roy Cooper, who has been photographed at numerous events with Headen and accepted three contributions to his U.S. Senate campaign from her via ActBlue.

Cooper himself has not weighed in on the disturbing posts. In a statement to Breitbart News, a Cooper spokesperson said, “These remarks are reprehensible — Roy strongly condemns them and all forms of political violence and he believes it’s up to all of us to speak responsibly.”

Notably, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein (D), who is Jewish, has not made any public comments or responded to at least two separate media inquiries to his office.