Nolte: Democrat U.S. House Nominee Chris Gallant Modeled for S&M Products

Chris Gallant, Democrat nominee for a U.S. House seat in Long Island, New York, posed for S&M pics on behalf of a company called Mr. S Leather, a San Francisco-based (naturally) store that sells sex and fetish goods.

“The photographs are authentic and were taken during a private, consensual photo session involving Chris and his then-partner, with whom he was in a committed four-year relationship,” the wannabe congressman’s attorney told the New York Post. “Chris was also friends with the owner of Mr. S Leather, and the shoot was intended to be fun and personal, with the understanding that Mr. S could use select images in connection with certain products.”

These Gallant images have also appeared on gay porn sites. The attorney says that his client did not authorize that third party usage. The attorney states that Gallant also asked that the pictures be taken down before announcing his run for Congress. They were taken down, but as we all know, the internet is forever.

The Post adds that a “photo of a much younger Gallant during a 2007 appearance at a Fire Island LGBTQ festival shows him sporting a similar close-cropped haircut to those modeled in the fetish pics.”

So what do we have here…?

Well, Gallant is 37-years-old today, so it looks as though these specific photos were taken when he was somewhere around 20. If the 2007 timing is correct, he was also in the National Guard at the time.

But.

There is a photo believed to be from 2020 of him advertising a sex toy.

That puts him closer to 30.

In other words, this is not a young man who is now a victim of a youthful impulse to fly his freak flag.

People have always been perverts, fetishists, and sexual degenerates. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is this sick idea of “pride,” of flaunting it, of demanding it be accepted by Normal People as something not only normal, but special, unique, and superior.

Here’s the thing, though…

It’s all a mirage. Reddit and Tinder are not reality. Most Americans are Normal People and they are rightly creeped out by this stuff because they know that flaunting it (especially at age 30) reflects a serious lack of judgment, and engaging in it reflects someone who has given up a troubling amount of control over themselves.

Remember when we were sold this bill of goods: We just want to get married!

Some of us tried to warn you.