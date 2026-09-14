If I were in charge of shaping the image of American women, my first act would be to tell these Lindsay Clancy jurors to shut up and go away.

Here’s the latest feelings-crippled, dim-bulb Lindsay Clancy juror admitting that the nine women and two men who voted to acquit a woman who has admitted to murdering her three children paid no attention to the law.

“We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women in the future, for other families,” juror-ette Paula Devlin admitted to CBS Saturday Morning.

“Justice for those children,” she added, “is this never happening again.”

And with that, we see that this hung jury was beyond corrupt.

You are there as a juror to do only one thing: base your verdict on the evidence and law. You’re not there to create a “turning point.” You’re not there to “change something” or to “make it better.” The moment juries approach their responsibilities outside of the law, which is what this woman is admitting to doing, you are making America worse.

Justice for three dead children does not come from a bunch of narcissistic jurors looking to send a message. Justice comes only one way: with their murderer being judged by the law and then punished by the law. To let someone off the hook so you can message is obscene, is betraying these children once again, and is the act of an over-inflated sense of self-importance.

Because I also believe that the jury of public opinion matters, I withheld my opinion on Lindsay Clancy until the trial was over and both sides had presented their cases and aired their arguments. My verdict was an easy one: she is guilty as hell.

Of course Lindsay Clancy is guilty. She knew right from wrong. The triple murder was meticulously planned and therefore premeditated. The truth is not complicated here: Someone suffering from a true psychosis doesn’t try to hide what they are doing because they believe that what they are doing is normal and expected.

If you want to see a woman truly suffering from psychosis, look at the woman shot down by police in Times Square a couple of weeks ago after she ran around stabbing people. That’s a crazy person. That’s someone who is lost in a true psychosis.

Thank heaven for the one guy who held out against his 11 fellow jurors, 11 un-American individuals who put their own personal agenda above their duty to the law.

Finally, how is letting Lindsay Clancy off the hook going to stop this from ever happening again? Seems to me that once women know they can abort their children until they are five years old without being held legally responsible it will only encourage more of this.

Treating a child murderer like she’s Rosa Parks is a recipe for disaster.