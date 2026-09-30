The Trump administration is “fighting hard” against fraud, Attorney General Todd Blanche said during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“The vice president always says there’s two victims to fraud: One, you know, the people whose programs are being stolen from that actually need that money; and then two, you know, the taxpayer in general,” White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson told Blanche during the exclusive interview.

“The vice president could not be more right,” Blanche agreed. “The generosity of the American people, the taxes that you pay, the taxes that I pay, that Americans pay, those go to programs, and we have made a decision as a country to help those that need it most in our country, whether it’s senior citizens, whether it’s our young people, whether it’s people who are disabled, and so that’s a lot of money, and there are unfortunately many bad actors who have taken advantage of the system and the generosity.”

However, Blanche said that the administration is working to end the era of fraud.

“So what I would say to the taxpayers is that we are fighting hard. We have a new fraud division. The vice president is working on it every single day. President Trump talks about it all the time, and you’re seeing billions and billions of dollars of money that’s either not going out, or we’re getting it back if it’s already gone out,” he said, noting it is already seeing results.

Blanche also said fraudsters have, for too long, been able to get away with their schemes, but the Trump administration is trying to end that trend.

“To the fraudsters, what happened for a long time is fraudsters got away with it, and so it was okay to commit this fraud because they weren’t going to get caught, or at least the chances of them getting caught was minimal. Now we have so many prosecutors and so many agents and inspector generals working on this that if you even steal $1, you should be very concerned that you’re going to get handcuffed,” he warned.

“I mean that. And you know Colin McDonald talks about that. The vice president talks about that. We are not looking at a fraud and say, ‘Oh, you only stole $1,000. You only applied for a PPP loan that gave you $5,000, we’re not going to worry about you.’ We’re now saying, ‘No, no, you can’t steal from the American taxpayer, whether it’s $1,000 or $500 million,'” he said, explaining that is why people are seeing all sorts of cases, both big and small.

“The examples of fraud are horrible. We had… a hotel being built in Ghana with our tax dollars. Pure fraud. Ok, a hotel being built. You have Mercedes Benz’s and Ferraris being driven by these fraudsters. So this is something that I think resonates and should resonate with the American taxpayer and the American people,” Blanche said, praising Vice President JD Vance for his leadership on this issue.

WATCH the full interview below: