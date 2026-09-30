Harvard Harris Poll Continues to Show Even Midterm Generic Ballot

The monthly Harvard Harris Poll of voters across the United States continues to show Democrat and Republican support at near-identical levels just over a month from November’s midterm election.

Among all registered voters in the poll, the parties are split at 50-50 when asked if they would be more likely to vote for a Democrat or Republican candidate for Congress. Democrats take a slight 51-49 percent lead among likely voters.

Fifty percent of voters say their minds are already made up about who to vote for and two thirds say they expect to vote a straight-party ticket. Fifty-nine percent of those supporting Democrats say they have definitely made up their minds, and 58 percent of Republicans say the same. Just 33 percent of independent-leaning voters say their minds are made up, with 26 percent saying they are leaning in one direction and 24 percent said they have not decided.

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Another question asked voters how important voting in the midterm election is, and again showed similar levels, with 63 percent of Democrats saying it is extremely important and 62 percent of Republicans saying the same.

On issues, it is no surprise economic concerns rank as the issue most voters care about. Forty-five percent say inflation/affordability is most important to them personally, followed by “restoring basic American values of merit and competence” and crime.

When broadened out to issues facing the country, economic concerns also reign, followed by health care and immigration.

President Trump and Republicans did narrowly score higher on who voters trust more to handle the economy. Fifty-one percent of voters said they trusted the president more including 15 percent of Democrats. Independent voters said they preferred Democrats by a 54-46 percent margin.

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Voters aligned with Republican policies on taxes and spending as well. When asked if voters preferred decreasing, increasing, or keeping taxes the same, 58 percent said decreasing, compared to 15 percent increasing and 27 percent keeping them the same.

On government spending, 64 percent favored decreasing, 16 percent increasing, and 19 percent keeping it the same.

56 percent of voters also want to see interest rate cuts, with 18 percent favoring increasing rates and 26 percent keeping them at the same levels.

Finally, President Trump’s plan to issue $5,000 to every American adult if Republicans maintain both the House and Senate won 57 percent approval overall, although 69 percent of voters said they see the proposed measure as primarily intended to encourage voters to support Republicans.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.