Susan Collins Continues to Lead Maine Senate Polls

Long-time Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins continues to have the edge over far-left Democrat Troy Jackson in the latest poll of the critical Senate race in the Pine Tree State, according to a survey released Wednesday from co/efficient.

Collins leads Jackson with 48 percent to 46 percent, with just 6 percent of Maine voters undecided. She is running for a sixth term representing the state, having first been elected in 1996. Jackson is the former state senate president party insiders selected after the withdrawal of Graham Platner, who won the Democrat primary in the state.

Collins is more well defined than Jackson, the poll showed. She was viewed favorably by 44 percent of voters compared to 47 percent unfavorable. Those numbers, though, are better than Jackson’s. He was viewed favorably by just 36 percent of voters, with 47 percent unfavorable.

“Collins is known to nearly everyone; about 1 in 6 voters have yet to form a view of Jackson,” a summary of the information from co/efficient reads.

The poll also surveyed the state’s gubernatorial contest, giving a strong lead to Democrat Hannah Pingree over Republican Bobby Charles. Pingree led with 47 percent to 38 percent for Charles, with an independent candidate, Richard Bennett, pulling 6 percent of the vote.

These Maine Senate numbers are similar to a recent New York Times/Siena poll of the race, which also found Collins leading Jackson. In that survey, Collins held a 49 percent to 46 percent advantage.

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