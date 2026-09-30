Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces $54 Billion Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline Project

President Donald Trump announces a new $54 billion natural gas pipeline project for Alaska at the White House on Wednesday, September 30.

The president will be joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as he unveils the latest investment in a $200 billion plan for the American energy industry.

Trump’s announcement will come following a plethora of positive economic factors reported Wednesday, including GDP being revised upward to show stronger growth earlier in the year, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric coming in lower than expected, consumer spending soaring in August, and the private sector adding more jobs in September than expected.

The good news is a welcome sign for the White House as the economy and affordability have become major concerns for Americans heading into the midterm elections.