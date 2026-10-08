The Plague? One Accident Could Spark the Next Pandemic

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

No, you’re not dreaming. You haven’t been transported back to the Middle Ages, and this isn’t the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster. This is real: reports of a potential outbreak of pneumonic plague in Russia are raising fresh concerns about the threat of a disease many thought belonged to history books.

According to Axios:

The White House is monitoring a suspected outbreak of pneumonic plague in Russia, raising immediate concerns for scientists, researchers and health officials worldwide. Why it matters: Pneumonic plague is the most dangerous form of plague and can spread between people through respiratory droplets. Without treatment, it is nearly always fatal, but antibiotics can be highly effective when started quickly.

The backstory on this potential plague outbreak is almost too insane to believe:

A 28-year-old technician at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute is dead, nearly 200 people are under medical observation, and five hospitals in the region have been reportedly slammed shut for quarantine, while the Kremlin’s health agency insists this is nothing but “pneumonia of unknown origin.” The Moscow Times identified the dead woman as Darya Shipilova, a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East. She was hospitalized in Shelekhov on September 29 with severe pneumonia, placed on a ventilator, and died on October 1, overnight into October 2, by some accounts. The account that set off the alarm: Shipilova told medical staff she had accidentally broken a test tube of live Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes plague, while handling samples on September 25. That is four days before she was admitted, DW reported.

While it is absolutely too early to know, one of the most frightening possibilities was raised by Dr. Peter McCullough that this vial of pneumonic plague could have been bioengineered:

“if the Russians have manipulated the bacteria to have other features making culture identification difficult or resistant to antibiotics, then this case could be “patient zero” for another deadly biolab leak.”

That’s right the next pandemic could just be one accidentally dropped test tube away.

This isn’t the 1300s—We Have Treatments

Yes, the plague killed between 25 and 50 million people in the 1300s in Europe, but the good news is that this isn’t the 1300s. We have treatments that can save lives.

The plague is caused by bacteria, and prompt antibiotic treatment can cure the infection. That makes recognizing the illness and getting appropriate care quickly essential.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes the pneumonic plague as the “most virulent form of the plague.” It affects the lungs and can progress rapidly. Early diagnosis and treatment are critically essential. And the treatment that is most recommended for the pneumonic plague?

DOXYCYCLINE

Don’t Wait Until You are Sick

Don’t wait until you’re sick to get the medications you need. Having essential medications on hand means you can start treatment immediately when illness strikes, potentially speeding recovery, preventing symptoms from worsening, and avoiding an unnecessary trip to urgent care or the emergency room.

How do you stock up on Doxycycline and other life-saving prescription medications? That’s where The Wellness Company comes in!

The Medical Emergency Kit contains an assortment of life-saving prescription medications, including Doxycycline, as well as Ivermectin, Amoxicillin, Z-pak and more. The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This physician-prescribed kit is not available over the counter or at your local pharmacy. After completing your purchase, you’ll fill out a brief medical questionnaire. A licensed physician from The Wellness Company will review your information and prescribe your Medical Emergency Kit.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

Doxycycline Hyclate — 60 capsules

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) — 28 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) — 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) — 12 tablets

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) — 30 tablets

Ivermectin — 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) — 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) — 6 tablets

Emergency Medication Guidebook written by The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board with instructions for safe use

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit: