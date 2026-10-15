Wildfire Breaks Out in Malibu, Evacuation Orders in Effect

A wildfire broke out in Malibu on Thursday after officials issued a red flag warning due to dry weather and high winds.

The Bryson Fire began rapidly spreading through Malibu brush on Thursday, and evacuation orders were immediately called into effect.

“The fire, which broke out near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway around 5:00 p.m., had grown to 102 acres with 0% containment as of 7 :00 p.m.,” reported KTLA 5.

“Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for zone KAN-U017, while evacuation warnings are in place for several surrounding communities, including portions of Malibu,” it added. “Residents under evacuation orders must leave immediately. Those under warnings should prepare to evacuate, while people needing additional time to leave, including those with pets or livestock, are urged to leave now.”

Aerial footage showed the fire spreading, with reports that it was just 100 acres from the Malibu golf course.

According to Newsweek, winds are expected to strengthen overnight, approaching gusts of 50 to 60 mph. Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass said that she is “closely monitoring” the situation.

“While the fire is burning outside of the City of Los Angeles, the LAFD is prepared to respond to any fire threat that could emerge and has predeployed resources across the San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Hollywood Hills, and West LA,” Bass wrote on X.

The wildfire comes nearly two years after the Pacific Palisades fire caused unprecedented damage in the city, killing 12 people and destroying 7,000 structures with an estimated $18-20 billion in damages.