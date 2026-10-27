House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) says Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is playing “the greatest victim that ever lived on Earth” as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate her for potential immigration fraud.

In an interview with the Fox News Rundown this week, Emmer said the establishment media has largely ignored the fact that federal probes into Omar began under former President Joe Biden’s DOJ.

“This has been out there for a while,” Emmer said, before laying out the allegations that have swirled around Omar since she entered Congress in 2019:

Remember, this is a gal that there have been allegations for years that she committed immigration fraud with her brother, that her father illegally gained access into this country by lying about his relationship to the Burmese military and the human atrocities that he committed, that he changed his name in order to gain admittance and that all his children have that false name. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, a recent filing from United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro suggests that federal investigators believe Omar’s real name is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” sharing the same last name as her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Emmer also said there has been reports and rumors that Omar may have forged her birth year in an effort to automatically naturalize with her father when he arrived in the U.S. from Somalia.

“Recently, you’ve noticed it’s about her birthday. When her father was illegally admitted into the country [and] was naturalized, all the children that are under the age of 18 are naturalized with the parent,” Emmer said:

If you’re 18 or older, you have to naturalize separately. In this case, Mrs. Omar listed her birthday or her father did as 17 years and 10 months and I’m not going to be surprised … that she was over the age of 18 in which case, there’s an administrative procedure, she should not be a U.S. citizen. How poetic would that justice be? [Emphasis added]

Emmer said Omar, if she is found to have committed immigration fraud, should be denaturalized.

“Ilhan plays the greatest victim that ever lived on Earth,” Emmer said. “This time, it finally caught up with her because we’re not talking about her religion, we’re not talking about the color of her skin, or anything other than the fact that if she is a criminal, she is going to be identified as a criminal, and maybe for once be held accountable.”

In addition to the immigration fraud probe into Omar, Pirro has said that her office is investigating the Somalia-born congresswoman’s finances.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.