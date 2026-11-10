A migrant is accused of assaulting and strangling a 2-year-old toddler in Greensboro, North Carolina, leaving the child with significant bruises, local police say.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year-old Emanuel Campos-Hernandez and charged him with felony assault by strangulation, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury, and misdemeanor child abuse.

According to police, Campos-Hernandez strangled a 2-year-old toddler on September 13, leaving the child with bruises on their neck. Police also said the child had bruising on their thighs, arms, face, and behind their ears.

Campos-Hernandez’s immigration status is unknown, though police confirmed he is a migrant with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

Campos-Hernandez remains in police custody on a $150,000 bond. His next court date is on January 12, 2027.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.