Sen. Ted Cruz Ties Support for Trump’s Somalia Ambassador Nominee to U.S. Recognition of Somaliland

Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday he would condition his support for President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Somalia on the State Department following what he described as the president’s guidance toward formally recognizing Somaliland’s independence.

Cruz made the remarks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing, where he questioned Devin Kennington, Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Somalia, about the State Department’s continued refusal to recognize Somaliland and whether he agreed with the president’s description of it as “a totally different country” from Somalia.

Cruz pointed to Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, its contributions to counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts, and its close ties with Taiwan and Israel, which formally recognized Somaliland’s independence in December 2025.

“I firmly believe that U.S. recognition of Somaliland would advance our national security interest in the Horn of Africa and beyond,” Cruz told Kennington.

Kennington acknowledged that Somaliland has effectively governed itself since 1991, but emphasized that the State Department continues to recognize Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Somaliland.

He also confirmed that Somaliland held a presidential election in November 2024, followed by a peaceful transfer of power, and maintains close relations with Taiwan. Kennington further acknowledged Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland as an independent country.

While reaffirming the State Department’s existing recognition policy, Kennington expressed support for expanding U.S. engagement with Somaliland.

“I think this administration has been very clear that it wants further engagement with Somaliland,” Kennington said, citing its favorable position toward China, commercial opportunities, and role in Red Sea security. “I do believe that we have an interest in enhancing U.S. engagement with Somaliland.”

Cruz pressed Kennington on whether he agreed with Trump’s description of Somaliland as a country distinct from Somalia. Kennington declined to endorse that characterization, instead discussing Somaliland within the framework of U.S. engagement with regions of Somalia.

Kennington acknowledged that conditions in Somaliland differed significantly from those elsewhere in Somalia but stopped short of endorsing Trump’s characterization, prompting Cruz to invoke the president’s remarks.

“I think President Trump is exactly right. Somaliland is not Somalia,” Cruz said. “The President has made his position clear, and I believe it is time for the United States to formally recognize Somaliland.”

“Now, despite the President’s clear position, somehow at Foggy Bottom, the State Department has not moved forward with recognition,” Cruz continued. “What specifically is preventing the State Department from doing so?”

Kennington said he could not explain why the State Department had not moved forward with recognition or identify any specific obstacles preventing it, while reiterating his support for stronger U.S. engagement with Somaliland.

Cruz ended his questioning by tying Kennington’s confirmation to the State Department’s response.

“I think the State Department should follow the President’s guidance,” he said. “And I think your confirmation depends on the State Department following the President’s guidance.”

In a statement on X following the hearing, Cruz reiterated that Trump had “rightly said” Somaliland was “a totally different country” from Somalia, calling formal U.S. recognition “long past time.” He said Kennington had declined to endorse what Cruz described as the president’s position and reaffirmed that the nominee’s confirmation would depend on the State Department following Trump’s guidance.

The president’s description of Somaliland as “a totally different country” from Somalia came during an October rally in Youngstown, Ohio, just one day after Breitbart News published an exclusive interview with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, who urged Trump to follow Israel’s example and formally recognize his country’s independence.

In the interview, Abdullahi praised Trump and appealed for American recognition, arguing that Somaliland could become an important U.S. partner in regional security.

“He made history, and he could make more history by recognizing a new country called Somaliland,” Abdullahi told Breitbart News, pointing to opportunities for cooperation in combating terrorism and piracy, strengthening maritime security, and protecting international shipping routes.

Cruz endorsed Trump’s description of Somaliland as a separate country following the rally, writing on X: “President Trump is exactly right. Somaliland is not Somalia. Well past time for the United States to formally recognize it.”

Trump’s remarks prompted celebrations in Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, where residents waved American flags and set off fireworks. The country’s Foreign Ministry welcomed his acknowledgment of Somaliland as a distinct country.

“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland warmly welcomes US President Donald J. Trump’s acknowledgement of the Republic of Somaliland as a distinct country,” the ministry said in an October statement, emphasizing its independent institutions, democratic elections, and more than three decades of self-government.

Cruz had advocated formal recognition well before Trump’s October comments. In August 2025, he urged the president to recognize Somaliland, citing its democratic governance, strategic position along the Gulf of Aden, and growing relationships with Israel and Taiwan, as Breitbart News reported at the time.

The following month, Republican Reps. John Moolenaar and Chris Smith urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to issue separate travel guidance for Somaliland, arguing that distinguishing it from Somalia would encourage American investment and strengthen Washington’s ability to counter China’s growing influence in the Horn of Africa.

In a separate February interview with Breitbart News, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi praised Cruz’s efforts to secure recognition and offered Washington an expanded security and economic partnership, highlighting his country’s strategic position near vital Red Sea shipping routes.

The United States has yet to formally recognize Somaliland, despite Israel’s recognition and growing congressional support, leaving Kennington’s nomination at the center of a dispute over whether the State Department will act on Trump’s description of Somaliland as a country distinct from Somalia.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.