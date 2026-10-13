The Republic of Somaliland praised President Donald Trump for his remarks acknowledging the nation-state located inside Somalia as “a distinct country” that has nothing to do with Somalia.

In a press release, Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation explained that Somaliland “has its own internationally defined border,” and the nation-state “has its own constitution, democratically elected government and foreign relations.” The press release comes after Trump acknowledged that Somaliland was “a totally different country” from Somalia, while speaking at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland warmly welcomes US President Donald J. Trump’s acknowledgement of the Republic of Somaliland as a distinct country,” the press release said. “His remarks affirm a longstanding reality: the Republic of Somaliland has its own internationally defined border, inherited at independence and consistent with the African Union’s principle of respect for borders existing at independence.”

“It has its own constitution, democratically elected government and foreign relations, and has governed itself for more than three decades,” the press release continued.

The press continued to state that the government of Somaliland is “committed to peaceful relations with its neighbours and to resolving differences through respectful dialogue.”

“It expresses its gratitude to President Trump for acknowledging the reality of the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign, independent country,” the press release said. “This affirmation comes alongside the Republic of Somaliland’s formal recognition by Israel and its established partnership with Taiwan. The Government looks forward to working with President Trump’s Administration to deepen constructive engagement between the two sides.”

Trump’s remarks about Somaliland come after Somaliland President Abdiraham Mohamed Abdullahi spoke to Breitbart News exclusively and described Trump as a “great man” who could “make more history” if he recognized Somaliland as its own country.

“Well, I think President Trump is a great man,” Abdullahi said to Breitbart News. “He made history, and he could make more history by recognizing a new country called Somaliland, which will cooperate unconditionally in the fight against terrorism, in the fight against piracy, in the fight for marine security, and safer world trade routes as well, in a strategic, very important location.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) responded to Trump’s remarks on Somaliland, stating that it is “well past time” that the United States recognizes it.

“President Trump is exactly right,” Cruz wrote in a post on X. “Somaliland is not Somalia. Well past time for the United States to formally recognize it.”

Video footage posted to X showed the U.S. flag “shining” on a building in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland.