President Donald Trump praised Somaliland days after Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi spoke with Breitbart News exclusively about how Trump was a “great man” who could “make more history” by recognizing Somaliland as its own country.

While speaking at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump warned that if Democrats get control again, “they will immediately reopen our borders” and allow states to be flooded “with migrants from the most corrupt and dangerous places on the planet,” such as Somalia.

Trump continued to speak about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), describing her as “a disaster” and coming “from a country” without law and order.

During the rally Trump also warned that Democrats would raise taxes so migrants from Somalia “can pillage the state budget,” and mentioned Somaliland, a nation-state located in Somalia, and noted that it was a “totally different country.”

“They’ll raise your taxes so that foreign thieves can pillage the state budget and drive around … like in… I call it Somalia land, not Somaliland — because actually it’s a totally different country,” Trump told the crowd. “Some people like Somaliland, it has nothing to do …. it has nothing to do. I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding?’ I think they should change the name immediately.”

“But they think they’re in Somalia, where they don’t have pants to wear,” Trump continued. “They come here, they go in BMWs and Mercedes, and they like that.”

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle reported that Somaliland, which “won formal recognition from” Israel in 2025, has been fighting “to fully break away from Somalia over the corruption, terrorism, and piracy”:

Somaliland, a partially recognized nation-state inside of Somalia, has been fighting in recent years to fully break away from Somalia over the corruption, terrorism, and piracy that dominate Somalia. Somaliland has won formal recognition from its first country, the state of Israel, which came late in 2025. While it does not have formal recognition from others yet, the partially recognized country has been building deep ties with the West in a significant way in recent years, positioning itself as pro-American and aiming to align closely with Trump in particular.

Trump’s comments came after Abdullahi told Breitbart News that “Trump is a great man,” and added “he could make more history by recognizing” Somaliland.

“He made history, and he could make more history by recognizing a new country called Somaliland, which will cooperate unconditionally in the fight against terrorism, in the fight against piracy, in the fight for marine security, and safer world trade routes as well, in a strategic, very important location,” Abdullahi said.