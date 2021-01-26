Claudia Conway is defending her mother and claiming her mom’s Twitter account was hacked after Kellyanne Conway allegedly posted a topless photo of the teenager on Monday.

“Kellyanne Conway, the former counselor to former President Donald Trump who lives in Alpine, allegedly shared the image of her 16-year-old daughter after finding it on Claudia’s phone,” NJ.com reported.

Claudia, whose relationship with her mother has been documented on her TikTok profile, addressed the incident in a series of videos on Tuesday.

The teenager said she believes her mother’s Twitter account was hacked, adding that she would be taking time away from social media.

“I have faith and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the internet, as well as me. We would never do that. My Mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters and I do love her,” Claudia said in a TikTok video.

“I will be taking a break from social media because we are really tired of being headlines, and we fight like mothers and daughters, but being in the public eye exacerbates that greatly and it adds a lot of stress to both of our lives and I don’t want that,” she continued.

She reportedly learned of the photo when TikTok users mentioned it in the comments section of her videos. Claudia said the picture was taken months ago.

“Initially, she explained that her mother often takes custody of her phone. She assumed that her mother likely took a picture of the photo on one of those occasions, later posting it by accident ‘or somebody hacked her,'” the NJ.com article read.

The photo in question has since been deleted from the account.

“A police officer appeared to respond to the Conway home in Alpine Monday, as seen on another of Claudia’s videos,” the report said.

In a subsequent TikTok video, Claudia told her followers “social media is a really dark place” and explained, “We will not be dealing with this on social media anymore.”

“We are both going to take breaks to work on our relationships because we do love each other very very very much, and we would never intentionally try to hurt each other, especially not in the public eye. I just wanted to clear everything up,” she concluded.