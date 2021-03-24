Oklahoma Woman Saved from Attacker by Good Samaritans

Several passers-by stopped to save a Del City, Oklahoma, woman from a violent assault Tuesday morning.

Del City police said an unnamed woman in her 20s was rescued after an alleged attack by 47-year-old Ricky Stoner. The attacker reportedly ambushed the woman as she walked near Southeast 44th Street and Clendon Way.

“The victim told us she was walking down the sidewalk when the suspect walked up behind her,” Major Bradley Rule told News 9. “He was able to rip her backpack off of her, then able to pull her pants down, throw her on the ground.”

“She didn’t even see it coming, he approached her from the back, she couldn’t react,” Rule said, but a nearby Good Samaritan did. “He said he saw the man attack her and knew he had to step in,” Rule said. “As the passerby approached, he was yelling at him, telling him leave the woman alone, the suspect produced a knife.”

In an excerpt from a 911 call obtained by the station, a witness said her attacker “was on top of her, holding her down.” The woman’s unnamed savior stepped in to intervene, while others surrounded the scene and sought emergency services. “I hate to imagine how it would have gone if someone hadn’t intervened,” Rule said.

Stoner was apprehended shortly after. His criminal history reportedly includes “multiple crimes,” including domestic assault and eluding police.