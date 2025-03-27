President Donald Trump warned this week that an executive order to end sanctuary cities could be coming.

“They’re guarding criminals,” Trump told reporters. “They’re taking the rights away from the citizens of the state and the city.”

“And we’re going to be ending sanctuary cities, if we find it necessary to do, in certain major areas, and we may just end the entire thing altogether,” Trump continued. “Because it’s just a way of protecting criminals and nobody else is benefited by that.”

Trump’s remark follows his administration targeting illegal immigrations in sanctuary cities such as Boston. Trump border czar Tom Homan warned that he was going to Boston and “bringing hell with me.”

“I meant it. I said it,” Homan said during a March 8 appearance on Breitbart News Saturday. “So when I say I’m coming to Boston, bringing hell with me, yeah, I’m bringing hell to illegal aliens that raped children.”

“Someone who sexually assaulted a child is the worst of the worst of the worst. So yeah, I’m going to Boston. I’m bringing hell with me,” he warned, adding, “I’m bringing hell to every illegal alien who commits a serious offense in this country, especially those who attack our most innocent, our children.”

WATCH — “I’m Bringing Hell with Me”: Homan to Anti-ICE Boston Police Commissioner:

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) has continued to battle the administration, asserting that Boston “stand[s] with immigrants.” But Homan, indeed, traveled to Boston and oversaw 380 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests, which included members of MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios, and more.

“ICE had to find and arrest these illegal alien rapists because Massachusetts and Boston are sanctuaries that refuse to cooperate with ICE,” Homan said on X, blasting the sanctuary city.

“They would rather release these animals back into the community rather than honor ICE detainers or notify ICE when they are scheduled to be released,” he continued, noting that a “majority” of the 370 arrested were “significant” criminals, including child sexual predators.

“These arrests included 6 foreign fugitives, including four who were wanted for murder or to serve a criminal sentence for murder, along with drug traffickers, child sexual predators and numerous other violent public safety threats,” Homan continued.

The update comes as Democrats continue to go all in on sanctuary policies as the Trump administration looks to expand ICE detention space for criminal illegals.