Trump-Affirmed Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel Continues Push to Join 1,000 Agencies

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, who was sworn in as a Secret Service agent by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address this month, is still pushing to reach his goal of being sworn in by 1,000 law agencies.

Daniel, a 13-year-old boy battling brain cancer whose dream is to become a police officer, was sworn in as an honorary deputy by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, according to a report by FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

On Friday, Sheriff Judd held a swearing-in ceremony for Daniel, who hopes to set a Guinness World Record for being sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies across the country — and has already surpassed 900.

“At 18, you come back, you move to Florida. You come to work for me,” Sheriff Judd told Daniel, who is from Texas.

“Register to vote because you know I’m going to need some votes by that time,” the sheriff added, to which Daniel replied, “Trust me, if you want to say something, all you have to do is tell me to say it.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel has already joined 914 agencies, including the Secret Service.

The 13-year-old, who also holds records for having the most “Keys to the City” and the most “proclamation days,” was given less than five months to live after getting diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.

But Daniel has beaten the odds after undergoing more than a dozen brain surgeries through a research study.

“I do everything now to try and make the world a better place and just to use his story to help somebody out,” Theodis Daniel, DJ’s dad, told FOX 13 Tampa Bay. “I don’t know how many people we’ve been able to touch with our story who may have given up.”

“The fight is only harder if you believe that, so you always have to stay faithful and positive,” he added.

As for what’s next, Daniel and his family are planning to spend the next few months traveling to more agencies in other states, hoping to reach the word record.

“I’ll keep going until my gas tank runs out, and that’s when God calls you home,” the boy said. “The craziest thing is on my 11th brain surgery, God told me I was one of his angels and I’m doing God’s work.”

“On my twelfth brain surgery, he gave me my wings, but he told me I’m going to take these back until you graduate the school called life,” he added.

