Man with Hundreds of Explosives, Leftist Manifesto Arrested Outside of Supreme Court Church Event

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a man on Sunday who was found with hundreds of explosive devices outside the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, which was holding a Mass in honor of the Supreme Court.

Police arrested 41-year-old Louis Geri, of Arizona and New Jersey, while the church held its annual “Red Mass,” an event where a cardinal prays for the Supreme Court as it begins its new term, The Daily Wire reported. Justices have historically attended the event, but none were in attendance on Oct. 5 because of security concerns.

Police encountered Geri as they were attempting to clear and secure the area for the Supreme Court event, according to an affidavit. Geri was in a green tent on the steps of the church at the time and allegedly told police, “You might want to stay back and call the federales, I have explosives.”

Geri allegedly told a member of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Bomb Squad that he knew the Red Mass was going on before threatening the throw a bomb into the street as a demonstration. “I have a hundred plus of them,” he allegedly said.

Police informed Geri they would remove him by force if he refused to leave, to which Geri allegedly threatened, “Several of your people are gonna die from one of these.”

Geri reportedly had a light in one hand as he handed officers nine pieces of paper that comprised a manifesto titled “Written Negotiations for the Avoidance of Destruction of Property via Detonation of Explosives.”

Police wrote that the manifesto “revealed his significant animosity towards the Catholic church, members of the Jewish faith, members of SCOTUS and ICE/ ICE facilities.”

Geri “then shifted his right thumb over top of the butane lighter to initiate the lighting action and stated, ‘You better have these people step away or there’s going to be deaths,”‘ the affidavit reads.

Geri left the tent to relieve himself on a tree, and three officers were able to apprehend him. As officers did so, Geri told them he had a device in his pocket. A bomb squad technician search his pocket and found “a vial with a white cap, which contained yellow liquid inside, with an M-device taped to the exterior.”

After law enforcement arrested Geri, the bomb squad recovered “a large cache of handmade destructive devices” in the tent, police said. Police filed an affidavit from a bomb technician on Monday who said “there were over 200 devices recovered from D-1’s tent. There was a strong smell of acetone emitting from some of the vials. Some of the liquid was determined to be Nitro Methane. The liquid appeared to be multiple chemicals mixed together, none in original containers… the devices appeared to be fully functional.”

The suspect allegedly told police in a jailhouse interview that he had made his own grenades and had “planned to use the modified bottle rockets with the aluminum foil heads attached and treated in a Thermite solution to allow for his detonation of the devices from a distance.”

Geri has been charged with a litany of offenses, including: unlawful entry; manufacture, transfer, use, possession, or transportation of molotov cocktails, or other explosives for unlawful purposes; threats to kidnap or injure a person; two charges of assault on a police officer; possession of destructive device; manufacture or possession of weapon of mass destruction (hate crime); and resisting arrest.

He is being held without bond, according to the report.

Three conservative justices attended last year’s Red Mass event, including Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

“In 2018, leftists were photographed protesting the mass with signs that said ‘Stop Kavanaugh,’ and referring to the false smear peddled by Democrat senators that Kavanaugh was a gang-rapist,” according to the report.

Geri’s arrest occurred just two days after a Biden-appointed judge issued a lenient sentence to a transgender-identifying man who attempted to assassinate Kavanaugh in 2022. Judge Deborah Boardman sentenced the perpetrator to just eight years behind bars instead of the 30 years-to-life recommended by sentencing guidelines.

Public records reviewed by the outlet indicate Geri had been living in a motel in Mesa, Arizona for several years but is originally from Vineland, New Jersey. Geri was found guilty in 2021 of indecent exposure in Arizona and served time in a state prison from August 2022 to May 2023, according to the report.