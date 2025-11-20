Police arrested a decorated teacher in Alabama this week after her son posted a video online that appears to show her beating his 12-year-old brother at least 22 times with a belt.

Video released online apparently shows the teacher, identified as 44-year-old Randi Nicole Staples of Cottage Hill Christian Academy, belting her 12-year-old son repeatedly before pulling him by the hair when he allegedly failed to complete his chores. Her other son captured the moment on video and released it online, presumably as a cry for help. See video below:

According to WPMI-TV, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and later arrested Staples on charges of child abuse. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch called the behavior “repulsive.”

“People are entitled to discipline their children how they choose, but that went well beyond discipline. It was abuse,” said Burch. “And it was sickening to see somebody that could, you know, repeatedly strike their child, and then grab them by the hair and yell and cuss at them, and then I think the last strike was across his arms … there was never any question or doubt that she was ultimately going to be arrested.”

Sheriff Burch expressed surprise that Cottage Hill Christian Academy previously awarded Staples as “Teacher of the Year” back in May.

“It’s almost like a dual personality. Because by all accounts, I’m told she is a good teacher and well respected. And yet what happens in the home is clearly opposite of that,” Burch said.

“We did discuss this in-depth with the district attorney. Keith Blackwood decided on the appropriate charges, and she will face justice,” he added.

Staples reportedly filed a not guilty plea through her attorney, requesting a preliminary hearing be set.

Cottage Hill Christian Academy said in a statement that administrators terminated Staples’ employment “following the findings of law enforcement.”

“Following the findings of law enforcement, which determined that the teacher had engaged in improper conduct unrelated to her school responsibilities, an arrest was made, and Cottage Hill Christian Academy terminated her employment in accordance with institutional policy,” the school said.

Burch also told WKRG that “an adult who no longer lives in the home” contributed to the investigation.

“There’s an adult who no longer lives in the home that has contributed some information that is significant to the investigation. And so, it’s very much an active investigation. We’ll get to the bottom of it,” Burch told WKRG.

“Our first priority is making sure they get the care and services that they need, you know, to get past this. They’re at a safe place right now, and that’s what we care about. We want to make sure they get the services that are offered and provided. Get them back on, back in a better position in life,” Burch added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.