A transgender-identifying pervert convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl told a judge he “wasn’t attracted to females” and claimed the police and jury were “hypnotized” into finding him guilty.

“Natalie Wolf,” a 47-year-old man born as Ryan Haley who pretends to be a woman, is accused of trying to grope a 13-year-old girl’s chest and touch her groin during an attack in Sutherland, England, the New York Post reported.

Wolf was convicted of sexual activity with a child and was sentenced on November 28 in Newcastle Crown Court to three and a half years in a male prison, according to the report.

During sentencing, Judge Gavin Doig read several notes he received from Wolf claiming there was a grand conspiracy to put him behind bars, the Newcastle Chronicle reported.

Wolf specifically claimed the victim “hypnotized” police officers and said the jury was also hypnotized into convicting him. He accused the victim of “lying through her teeth” and said, “I’m not even sexually attracted to females in that way,” according to the report.

“You make allegations in the notes, most of which I won’t repeat, including the suggestion someone was hypnotising the jury or that the jury was planted with people that didn’t like you so they convicted you. You suggest the victim hypnotised the police officer,” Doig reportedly said.

“You are not the victim of a conspiracy. You are not the victim at all. (The woman) is the victim and the sooner you accept that, the better it will be going forward,” he continued. “You will be released from prison in due course. I hope you are able to move on and receive the help you need.”

He added that if Wolf “continues to believe you are the victim of a conspiracy and nothing is your fault,” he will encounter more problems in the future.

The victim, who is now an adult, said she feared Wolf would rape her during the attack. She told the court her “shame and self-doubt” led her not to initially report the abuse.

The victim notably refused to refer to Wolf using female pronouns.

“I know you as Ryan Haley, a man who sexually abused me. There are few things more isolating than living in a body you don’t feel safe in. I’ve carried shame, self-doubt and a sense of disconnection from myself,” the victim told Wolf.

“I’m left carrying what they did. It made my body feel like a battlefield. Watching them celebrate their life and body feels like salt in my wounds. While I’ve watched Ryan move forward, I’m left carrying what he did,” the victim said.

“Ryan, you destroyed me as a child, a teenager and an adult. Today you are finally going to face justice. Today, Ryan Haley, you are going to get what you deserve,” she concluded in her statement.

Judge Doig commended the victim for pursuing justice.

“I pay tribute to (the victim). It’s no easy thing to come forward with an allegation like this. I commend her for doing so and I wish her well for the future,” he said.

Wolf has 13 previous convictions, although none for sexual offenses, according to the report. The court heard that Wolf allegedly has a personality disorder and other mental health issues.

Wolf was also slapped with an indefinite restraining order, a sexual harm prevention order, and he must be registered for the rest of his life as a sex offender, per the report.