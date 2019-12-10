Louie Gohmert: IG Michael Horowitz ‘Is a Cover-up Artist’

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is a “cover-up artist,” said Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) during a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

“As we’ve seen from the Democrats that hated Donald Trump and loved Hillary Clinton that worked at the FBI, DOJ, and [intelligence agencies], they have got a whole lot of explaining to do, and not from the Horowitz report,” Gohmert remarked.

“Horowitz is a cover-up artist,” determined Gohmert. “He’s shown that in each report he’s done. He’ll show violations of things, and then he’ll make sure that his friends — the Democrats who put him in office [as] IG during the Obama years — that they’re protected.”

LISTEN:

Gohmert added, “I was so grateful that [John Durham] came out and strongly disagreed with Horowitz’s assessment that nobody did anything really wrong, because they did, and I hope there’s going to be some justice finally coming around there.”

Pollak said, “I was thinking that Republicans ought to make the point this way, that [Democrats] are accusing Trump of using … a legitimate [presidential] power that he has to talk to foreign dignitaries to investigate a political opponent. Now, I don’t think that happened, but in the [House] Intelligence Committee, what they actually did was use a legitimate power of subpoena to go after their political opponents.”

“I mean, they did what they’re accusing Trump of doing,” continued Pollak. “I’d love someone to make that point and say, ‘Hey, you guys just did it.’ You might say the subpoena was legitimate, but everything else after that was just partisan political advantage.”

Gohmert agreed, “It was, and the thing is, Democrats are so good about committing offenses, criminal acts, wrongdoings, something immoral, and then turning right around and accusing somebody innocent of doing exactly what they did, and that’s exactly what they’ve done with Trump on [these] bribery or quid pro quo [accusations].”

At a 2018 Council of Foreign Relations event, Joe Biden said he leveraged a billion dollars of U.S. aid to Ukraine to force the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company his youngest son, Hunter Biden, worked for.

Gohmert recalled, “You’ve got Joe Biden on tape admitting that he held up a billion dollars if they didn’t fire the prosecutor who happened to be investigating the company his son was getting over a million bucks from. So it’s pretty clear.”

Gohmert concluded, “We have slam dunk evidence that [Joe Biden] did exactly what [Democrats] are wrongly accusing Trump of doing. Trump didn’t do it, but boy, Biden sure did.

