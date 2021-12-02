Mark Levin, author of American Marxism, said on Thursday’s edition of the Breitbart Daily News podcast with host Alex Marlow that the “Republican establishment” hates grassroots conservatives.

Establishment Republicans politically bite the hand that feeds them, Levin held, remarking on Republican wins in Virginia.

“This is a bottom-up thing that’s going on, like the Tea Party was bottom-up, and one of the obstacles we always have is the Republican establishment. First of all, they take credit for all the success of the grassroots. They look upon Breitbart, or Blaze, or me; they sort of cringe at us, ‘Oh, we’re not like them.'”







Republicans benefit from the conservative news media’s provision of audiences, analyses, and information.

“On the other hand, [Republicans receive] the benefits of what we build — the audiences, the information, the substance we provide them. [Our work] provides them with majorities often.”

He added, “They like the golden goose eggs, but they hate the golden goose of the conservative movement.”

Levin said Gov.-elect Glenn Younkin’s (R-VA) victory in Virginia was a product of grassroots organization as opposed to top-down Republican Party politicking.

“Enough is enough,” he stated. “This is why I’ve been fighting these people my entire life, and I’m going to keep fighting these people my entire life. They look at Virginia. They take credit for it. No, no, no. The parents, the taxpayers, the people rose up from the bottom. There’s a movement going on right now in front of our eyes. They should embrace it. We should build on it.”

He concluded, “We need to push the culture back. Virginia was one battle in a long series of battles that have to take place. It’s a political battle over the culture. Andrew [Breitbart] said it, he’s right, and we’re losing the culture. Even when we win elections, they control the colleges. They control the universities. They still control the elementary schools and the middle schools and our high schools.”

Levin hosts an eponymous national syndicated radio show, Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News Channel and LevinTV on BlazeTV.

