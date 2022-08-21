Jobs Creator Network (JCN) President Elaine Parker told Breitbart News Saturday that average Americans and small businesses do not have the resources to protect themselves from the 87,000 new IRS agents created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Parker spoke to Breitbart News Daily host Matthew Boyle as the JCN put up a billboard in Times Square in New York that calls out President Joe Biden’s lies to the American people, including that he would not raise taxes on ordinary Americans or increase IRS audits, that there would not be a recession, and that inflation was under control:

Boyle and Parker turned to the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which boosts IRS funding by $80 billion to hire an additional 87,000 agents. This would make the IRS one of the largest federal agencies, larger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined.

Parker explained that Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act on the premise that not enough Americans comply with the tax code.

“They’re saying that they’re going after all of the tax cheats, think about that for a second,” Parker explained. “They passed a bill on the premise that Americans are tax cheats.”

She continued, “Billionaires, millionaires, and large corporations, they have lawyers and accountants to fight the IRS for years in audits … you and me, small businesses, everyday ordinary Americans we don’t have the ability.”

The Jobs Creator Network president added, “According to the IRS’s own figures less than two percent of all taxpayers, again, less than two percent of all taxpayers earn more than $400,000 per year.”

Parked noted that Senate Democrats shot down an amendment proposed by Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) that would have prevented the IRS from going after those making less than $400,000 per year. Senate Democrats shot down this proposal during the “vote-a-rama” portion of the voting process.

Parker said that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that the increased IRS funding will result in 1.2 million new audits per year, 710,000 of which will be for Americans that make less than $75,000 or less per year.

“So they are coming for you,” Parker warned.

The Jobs Creators Network has a guide on how to prevent the IRS from auditing Americans’ small businesses.

