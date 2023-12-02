The future of the Republican Party is former President Donald Trump in the White House, and any candidate who says otherwise — such as Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Nikki Haley — is simply selling a “fake reality” and “lying to the American public and to Republican voters,” Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for MAGA Inc., told Breitbart News Saturday.

Leavitt spoke about the current state of the Republican primary race, as Trump plans to stop in Iowa on Saturday and deliver a speech in the state that he leads by double digits as other candidates desperately try to catch up.

It has become “sad and pitiful to watch these other candidates, such as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, run around Iowa, breathlessly run around New Hampshire and selling a fake reality to the voters,” Leavitt said, noting that Trump’s GOP primary challengers are continuing to pitch themselves in a race that they have “absolutely no chance of winning.”

Both DeSantis and Haley, she continued, have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising when they are “going to lose.”

Leavitt challenged them both, stating that if they truly cared about the country and saving the Republican Party and “evicting Joe Biden from the White House, then they would put their own egos aside, they would tell their consultants to stop getting these big checks in the name of all this advertising, and they would give that money to President Trump so we can take this fight to Joe Biden, who is fundamentally destroying this great country as we know it.”

“There are 44 days until the Iowa caucuses. There is no practical path to the nomination for Ron DeSantis, nor is there one for Nikki Haley,” she said, emphasizing that DeSantis’s campaign is on “life support.” Ironically, she continued, leaders of his Never Back Down PAC are backing down from the group itself. Namely, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt recently resigned as chair, and Chris Jankowski resigned as chief executive.

“Shame on Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis for still trying to sell this fake reality …. that they can somehow turn this around and win the nomination. They can’t,” she said. “They are lying to the American public and to Republican voters.”

“Republican voters are smart enough to realize that, and that’s why they are overwhelmingly supporting Donald Trump,” she continued.

LISTEN:

Further, Leavitt said, Haley is a “shill” for the “establishment class,” special interest groups, and the billionaire donor class, “who want to buy our elections” and revert the GOP “back to the days of the establishment elite, back to the days of the war machine that supports endless wars around this world.”

“That is fueling Nikki Haley’s campaign,” she said, emphasizing that they like Haley because she is “controllable.” Trump, she pressed, is not, and that is why they despise him.

“Donald Trump is not beholden to anyone. He was a billionaire before he ran for office. He was one of the most famous people in the world before he ran for office. And when he was in office, he delivered on the promises he made to the American people more than any president in American history. And so that’s why they despise him because … he takes away their grip on power and control in Washington,” she said.

“Donald Trump doesn’t care about them. He doesn’t meet with them. He doesn’t take their calls. He takes the calls of the American public and he has transformed our Republican Party into the party of the working men and women and to the party of all Americans, regardless of race, or religion, or creed,” she said, explaining that is why Trump is seeing a populist surge in support.

“If you look at the RealClearPolitics average of President Trump’s polling over the last seven years, he has never been in a stronger and better position to win,” she said. “And that’s why it’s even more pathetic that these candidates like Nikki and Ron are still trying to say to the American people, ‘Oh, no, the days of Trump are over; come vote for us.’ They are not. In fact, the future of this party and the future of the White House is a Donald Trump administration, and anyone who is not admitting that is lying to themselves and lying to voters.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.