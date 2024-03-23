Ohio Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday he is going to expose his “anti-worker” opponent, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who has done “everything possible” to harm the nation’s workers.

Moreno, who on Tuesday won the primary for the Republican Senate nomination in a blowout with a majority of support, joined host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau chief Matthew Boyle on the program. Boyle asked Trump-backed Moreno for his strategy to beat the vulnerable Brown now that he has advanced to the general election.

“We’re gonna expose him for who he is. He’s anti-worker; his votes hurt American workers,” Moreno told Boyle. “You can’t be pro-worker and be for a complete illegal immigration surge like we’ve never seen because that drives down American wages, raises costs of the middle class and seniors, raises healthcare costs, raises housing costs.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart · Bernie Moreno – March 23, 2024

Moreno emphasized that Brown belongs to the “Green New Deal cult” and contended it directly conflicts with the interests of American workers, especially those in the energy and automobile industries.

“You can’t be pro-worker and shut down coal mines and natural gas facilities and oil refineries, which is what he’s doing. He’s part of this Green New Deal cult,” he told Boyle. “You can’t be pro-worker and be somebody who wants to mandate electric vehicles, which will sell out the auto industry to China and cut hundreds of thousands of good union jobs like we’ve already seen under [Brown’s] watch.”

“The Lordstown plant, which once employed 10,000-plus union workers, closed because of Sherrod Brown’s policies,” Moreno added. “He wanted an electric pickup truck factory built there. That absolutely was a disaster; that company went broke, and now that plant sits completely idle. So you can’t be a pro-worker candidate like he pretends to be and do everything possible that hurts American workers.”

Moreno painted a stark contrast between himself and his opponent, contending he would “do the exact opposite” if elected as the Buckeye State’s next senator and head to Washington, DC, with a pro-worker vision.

“We’re going to advocate for a growing and thriving middle class in this country where you can afford to buy a home, a car, you can send your kids to good schools,” Moreno said. “You don’t have to go to college; Sherrod Brown believes that American workers have to subsidize Humanities and Gender Studies majors at Harvard by paying for their college tuition, which is insane. So we’re going to expose him for who he is. He is an anti-worker radical leftist.”

While FiveThirtyEight stopped tracking such data in the 118th Congress, it shows that between January 2021 and January 2023 – when most of Biden’s major legislation was passed – Brown voted for his agenda 98 percent of the time.

“We’re going to make him wear Joe Biden like one of his wrinkled suits hanging all over his body because, at the end of the day, this guy votes with Joe Biden almost 100% of the time,” Moreno told Boyle.

“If you’re somebody who’s a working-class American or a senior… look at your credit card debt, look at your interest rates, look at the cost of going out to eat, look at the cost of getting gas, look at your general well-being economically – all of that is because of Joe Biden’s policies,” he added. “He cares more about illegal migrants, he cares more about Ukraine, he cares more about foreign countries that hate us than he cares about American workers, and we’re going to expose him for that, for the fraud that he is, for the leftist that he is, and come November 5, we’re going to retire the old commie.”

Brown is one of the most vulnerable senators in the country this cycle, considering Ohio’s solidification as a red state over the several last elections. Republicans won every statewide race in the Buckeye State in the 2022 midterms, including the Senate race, following eight-point victories for Trump in Ohio in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.