Exclusive: Marsha Blackburn Calls for Senate Trial Against Mayorkas

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is calling for a full Senate trial against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, which she emphasized during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Blackburn said she is “very hopeful” that Republicans are going to emerge as the victors in the 2024 presidential election because Americans “know that many of the problems in this country are caused by that wide open border.”

“I am very hopeful that we are going to win this thing because I think the American people love their freedom. They love their country. And they are not going to sit idly by and let the Democrats take their freedom,” she said, pointing directly to Mayorkas’s impeachment trial.

“Look at what we’re facing right now with Mayorkas. Chuck Schumer is saying he’s going to table the Articles of Impeachment and not move forward with a trial. And of course, what you’ve got is back when it was Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer was saying we have to do our constitutional duty. We have to have this trial and, man, it is the constitutional duty. It is laid out. … Go pull up the Constitution. Look at Article One, Section Two, that lays out what the House has to do in impeachment. And Section Three lays out what the Senate has to do. So that’s Article One, Section Two, and Section Three. And the American people know that many of the problems in this country are caused by that wide-open border,” Blackburn said, explaining that lawmakers should be “impeaching Mayorkas.”

“You’ve got hundreds of thousands of Americans that have been adversely impacted by this open border — the drugs and the fentanyl, fentanyl deaths, families that have been broken apart, human trafficking, sex trafficking, crime in communities that is adversely impacting individuals. All of that is happening,” the Tennessee senator said.

“And then you’ve got one of the things we’ve heard a good bit about recently, is the way those that have been paroled into the country and have gotten a work permit, they’re out taking the jobs of hard working Americans and then making it more difficult for those individuals to find employment,” she continued, laying out the issues.

When asked if she believes there needs to be U.S. Senate trial just like they did with President Trump, Blackburn said, “Yes, absolutely.”

“We are constitutionally bound and mandated to do [that], and Matt, the American people need to know what has transpired,” she said, explaining that Americans need to know how Biden made the decision to “take 94 executive orders in the first 100 days of Joe Biden’s administration” to open up the border and make it easier for migrants to enter the country illegally.

“They weakened immigration law — 94 different actions. They also need to know where the money is coming from to pay for all of these individuals. How is it that they are financing all of this? People want to know, my goodness, you hear about the amount of money that is being spent to fly individuals around the country once they cross the border,” she said, pointing to the parole program, which also flies parolees from countries to the United States.

“And we get asked these questions every day. So let’s expose every bit of that. Let’s put every bit of that information out so that the American people can see and find out exactly how this was done and then be able to hold people responsible for what has transpired with this open border,” Blackburn added.

