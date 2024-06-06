Scott Shepard, the general counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research, told Breitbart News Daily that conservatives plan to use shareholder activism to press Target on promotion of “wokeness.”

Shepard is the director of the Free Enterprise Project (FEP), which aims to oppose the “woke takeover” of “American corporate life” and defend “true capitalism.”

FEP files shareholders resolutions, engages corporate CEOs and board members, submits public comments, engages state and federal leaders, crafts legislation, files lawsuits, and conducts direct media campaigns to push woke corporations such as Target and Walt Disney Corp. to “respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.”

Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater asked if Target CEO Brian Cornell will start seeing the light after conservative backlash against its history of promotion of LGBTQ and other woke content.

“Having dealt with a lot of CEOs, boards of directors, and chief executives etc., they are such an arrogant and divorced from anything that’s going on in this country,” Shepard explained to Slater. Shepard added that it is hard to “get anything in their heads.”

On June 12, Target will hold its annual shareholder meeting, and the Free Enterprise Project will have the opportunity to press its case to Target. FEP issued a shareholder proposal requesting a report on Target’s partnership with, charitable contributions to, and other support for certain organizations.

In its supporting statement, the FEP noted that Target has paid partnerships with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN), Out&Equal, and other organizations that have “disastrously engaged in such activism when it aggressively touted radical gender theory in its stores.”

Essentially, FEP has demanded, via a shareholder proposal, that Target’s board conduct the evaluation to determine if its paid partnerships with LGBT organizations are a financial risk to the company.

